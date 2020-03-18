SEA exams may be postponed to sometime in May, but depending on how COVID-19 pans out, it may be pushed further back. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley spoke on the matter at Wednesday’s post cabinet media briefing.
Cross sections of T&T may be concerned about the COVID-19 developments in the country.
The Prime Minister now says that in order to discourage people congregating and potentially spreading COVID-19, a gathering must not be more than 10 people.
The new travel restrictions are taking a toll on everyone, and in Tobago the situation is much worse.
Home at last, the 68 T&T nationals whose future for a while remained uncertain as the island-hopping cruise they were on was quarantined off Guadeloupe waters, have returned home.
Fiscal Measures are in place to cushion you and the T&T economy from the COVID-19 blow.