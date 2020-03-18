SEA exams may be postponed to sometime in May, but depending on how COVID-19 pans out, it may be pushed further back. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley spoke on the matter at Wednesday’s post cabinet media briefing.

Tobago Cancellations

The new travel restrictions are taking a toll on everyone, and in Tobago the situation is much worse.

Cruiseship 68 Taken to Balandra

Home at last, the 68 T&T nationals whose future for a while remained uncertain as the island-hopping cruise they were on was quarantined off Guadeloupe waters, have returned home. 