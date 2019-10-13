The top performers in this year's Secondary Entrance Assessment Exam are learning that they are not out of the spotlight just yet. While being honored at a ceremony, they found out that they are going to be monitored throughout secondary school. They were also told about the changes coming to the C-SEC exam.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

200 SEA Students Honored

200 SEA Students Honored

The top performers in this year's Secondary Entrance Assessment Exam are learning that they are not out of the spotlight just yet. 