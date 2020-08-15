SEA Remains August 20th

SEA examination remains! Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said the exam is but one day, and parents and guardians should ensure that their children go, write the exam, and promptly return home. Meanwhile TTUTA President Antonia De Freitas tells TV6, stakeholders are concerned, but satisfied that all systems are in place.
Tobago has a total of 17 COVID-19 cases. This was revealed by the Division of Health on Saturday.
Four UNC hopefuls who were defeated at the polls are today standing their ground saying their requests for recount were not stymieing the process and in fact they are within their rights and have come across irregularities.
Trinidad and Tobago now has community spread. The Ministry of Health confirmed our new status, with at least 325 active cases at last count and more coming in every day.
The legacy of Dr. Eric Williams, the man people often refer to as the father of the nation, lives on.
Political Leader of the United National Congress -- Kamla Persad Bissessar, is throwing shade, at health authorities.