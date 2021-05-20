Standard five pupils you now have MORE time to prepare for this year's Secondary Entrance Assessment exam.
Three more weeks to be exact.
As, rising COVID-19 numbers have forced the exam to be postponed to the start of July.
Standard five pupils you now have MORE time to prepare for this year's Secondary Entrance Assessment exam.
Three more weeks to be exact.
As, rising COVID-19 numbers have forced the exam to be postponed to the start of July.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Stakeholders including TTUTA and the National Primary Schools' Principals Association voiced their views on date in the past and following yesterday's announcement.
This year's Secondary Entrance Assessment exam has been postponed to July 1st.
Standard five pupils you now have MORE time to prepare for this year's Secondary Entrance Assessment exam.
Increased efforts are being made by Tobago police, to reduce the breaches in adherence by the public to the State of Emergency and curfew.
St Vincent and the Grenadines, which is going through its own crisis due to volcanic eruptions there, has donated a supply of vaccines to this country.
The Minister of Health says 'no' but the United National Congress is calling on the Ministry to make Rapid Antigen Tests available for commercial import and sale to members of the public.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription