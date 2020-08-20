SEA Exam Leak

After a four-month delay, caused by COVID-19, this year's Secondary Entrance Assessment exam was finally held, on Thursday.

And, while roughly 19-thousand pupils are now relieved, the exam is over, it appears that the exam may have been leaked.

