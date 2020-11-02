The National Consultation on Education, themed "Transforming Education - It takes a village" will start next week and gives you the Citizen a full month to submit your feedback. In focus at the consultation will be SEA and the Concordat. Here's the story.
SEA Concordat In Focus In National Education Consultation
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
