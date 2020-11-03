The National Consultation on Education, themed "Transforming Education - It takes a village" will start next week and gives you the Citizen a full month to submit your feedback. In focus at the consultation will be SEA and the Concordat. Here's the story.

Grant Gets Her Grant

After the process was delayed, help has finally come from the National Commission for Self Help for a Diego Martin woman, who has been frustrated by a leaking roof.

Man Swept Away By Floods

The search is on for a missing man, who disappeared, after being swept away by rushing flood waters, in the Williamsville area.