The Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha will be appealing the Court of Appeal's judgement on the sedition matter involving the late Sat Maharaj, following Friday's judgement which resolved that the country's Sedition laws do not infringe upon a person's constitutional rights. Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj says he will be taking the matter straight to the Privy Council, as it's what Maharaj would've wanted.
