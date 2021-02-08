Scrap the whole system! This is the position of political analyst Derek Ramsamooj, who points out that adding three more seats to the THA will not necessarily prevent another deadlock. He believes it's high time this country implements a hybrid system of government, where each citizen's vote can actually count.
