The Upper House moves with haste, debating the Scrap metal Bill spending upwards of seven hours, unabridged, contemplating over the pros, cons and amendments made in the lower house. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine followed the debate.
Scrap Metal Bill In Upper House
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Senate has paid tribute to Former Mayor of San Fernando Dr. Romesh Mootoo adding to the …
We continue our look at candidates for this year's TV6 Sports Personalities of the year. And…
Newly-appointed Acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher is assuring citizens that the…
The President of the Supermarkets' Association Rajiv Diptee is noticing a decrease in spendi…
Broken promises! That's how one Tobago contractor sums up his experience with the THA. He sa…
It's been a month since COP27 concluded in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. In a review on the three-…