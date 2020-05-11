The Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association is calling on the Prime Minister and all stakeholders to reconsider their decision as it relates to the COVID 19 restrictions and add them to the list of essential services. The Association's President tells tv6, they too are important to the proper function of the country and the environment.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
There may be a crippling effect ahead in sport, and event promoters may be the hardest hit.
He had a lot of expectations placed on his young shoulders after captaining the national youth teams he played for...
The government is still defending its meeting with the Venezuelan Vice President that occurred in March.
As more countries begin relaxing restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19...
An air of some normalcy is returning to many areas of the country affected by the lockdown imposed to curb COVID 19 infections, Monday we visited Chaguanas.
Many persons abandoned home-cooked meals for the restaurant and street-food variety, following government's easing of the COVID-19 restrictions, which are planned on a phased basis.