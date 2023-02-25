Meantime the Scrap Iron Dealers Assocation is distancing itself from the alleged sabotage of TSTT's infrastructure. Speaking with TV6 News, President of the TTSIDA, Allan Ferguson, said he finds the timing of the incident highly coincidental. Rynessa Cutting reports.

