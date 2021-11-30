A 29 year old father of one was gunned down outside his Esperance, Diamond village, San Fernando home last night.
The victim, Anil Marshall, a scrap iron dealer and coconut vendor died at hospital while undergoing emergency surgery around 12:15am.
According to reports, Marshall returned home after liming with friends around 11pm and was heating up his dinner when he stepped out of his home to greet a friend.
A close female relative said that's when she heard several loud explosions and on looking outside, saw Marshall struggling to get back inside.
She rushed to his aid and brought him into the house.
Today, at the scene of his killing she told reporters that the police and ambulance were taking too long to arrive and she decided to take him to the hospital herself.
She met officers along the way and they escorted her to the hospital. However, Marshall died while being treated for his injuries.
The woman said Marshall did not complain about anything or anyone recently and she had no idea if his murder was linked to his dealings through his job.