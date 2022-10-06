After having been closed today after the passage of a tropical wave which left many parts of north Trinidad under flood waters, the nation's schools are to be reopened on Friday.
The Local Government Minister made the announcement today as he defended the timing of the Education Minister's announcement this morning that schools in Trinidad would be closed today, less than an hour before classes were to begin at 8am.
A different approach to that of the Tobago House of Assembly.
Juhel Browne reports.