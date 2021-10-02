Schools Not Safe Zones

Schools are not being considered safe zones. This was made clear by Attorney General Faris Al Rawi today, as he gave an update on the regulations being drafted for the safe zones which are due to be opened on October 11.
The Attorney General says he is not the Government but is it's attorney at law, as he spoke about the legal challenge now before the Courts regarding the process as outlined in the Constitution for the appointment of Gary Griffith as the Acting Police Commissioner.
Time is of the essence, suggests High Court Judge Nadia Kangaloo as she aims to resolve the interpretation matter in the process of appointing Gary Griffith to act as police commissioner on the eve of expiration of McDonald Jacob's acting stint.