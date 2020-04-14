School will not reopen on Monday as previously announced by state officials. They've set a tentative start time for September, with exams to be conducted one month thereafter. With the COVID-19 virus still very much a threat to the citizens of T&T, officials admit it's a wait and see approach and nothing is cast in stone. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
