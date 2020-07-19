Education Minister Anthony Garcia says primary schools are ready for the return of standard five SEA students on Monday. But according to President of the Primary School's Principals Association Lance Mottley many school have not received basic cleaning supplies for Monday's reopening. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
Schools Have Not Received Basic Cleaning Supplies
Nisha John-Mohammed
