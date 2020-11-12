Schools Get More Tablets And Sim Cards Nov 12, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It's something you don't see often, Digicel and TSTT teaming up. The two competitors came together, Thursday, for a good cause -- to donate tablets with internet access, to students in need. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Medical board investigating Dr. Sawh The Medical Board of Trinidad and Tobago has launched an investigation into Dr. Avinash Sawh, the medical professional who went on a racist rant that circulated on social media last week. Vasant Meeting Having only signaled his intent to contest the leadership of the United National Congress, weeks ago... Why Christian Homer Retired 2 When Christian Homer retired from swimming in 2015, life seemed to have slowed down. Schools Get More Tablets And Sim Cards It's something you don't see often, Digicel and TSTT teaming up. Moonilal On Refinery Opposition Member of Parliament, Dr. Roodal Moonilal is rubbishing claims by the Prime Minis… OWTU Responds To Kamla OWTU President Ancel Roget is accusing the opposition leader of being reckless and irresponsible by continuing to attack Patriotic Energies' attempt to attain the refinery assets. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.