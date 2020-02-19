The schools national carnival chutney Soca monarch competition took off in fine style at the queens park savannah with both primary and secondary schools putting their best forward to represent their respective schools in a fusion of color, dance and lyrical content. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

All calypso events have been postponed in Tobago until further notice, due to a lack of funding from the Tobago Festivals Commission.

A 48 year-old police sergeant is in police custody after allegedly shooting a female relative in Penal Tuesday night.

High Court Judge Justice Vasheist Kokaram has ruled against Prime Minister Keith Rowley's decision not to refer calls for impeachment of Chief Justice Ivor Archie to President Paula-Mae Weekes.