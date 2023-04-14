Getting sport and entrepreneurship into the education system is a challenge for educators. This was revealed in today's sitting of a Joint Select Committee of Parliament.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The national security minister says there's an emerging view that parents are the best crime…
Lets bring it back home to the community. Where chasing the dream of becoming a pro football…
Clinical Traumatologist Hanif Benjamin is urging parents and guardians to not just be presen…
The national security minister says he won't run the risk of politicising the fight against …
Head of the Repatriation Committee for T&T nationals in conflict zones like Syria and Ir…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Uber Soca Mishap
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 14th April 2023
- Anti-Crime Plans For TTPS & NO SoE At This Stage
- Tempa Drama In Tobago
- Morning Edition: 14th April 2023
- Home Invasions: Brazen Attacks On Communities
- Woman Dies In Couva Accident
- Steel Symphony Concert This Weekend
- Billion Dollar Payout
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 12th April 2023