The Ministry is advising parents, teachers, and administrators to take precautionary measures, to safeguard staff and students against the effects of high temperatures, in light of a Hot Spell warning issued by the Met Service. However at a press conference today the Minister noted that the country has always been hot, and schools have already implemented mitigation measures.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SLK BEAT GAW

SLK BEAT GAW

St. Lucia Kings handed Guyana Amazon Warriors their first loss in this year's tournament, wh…

FARLEY ON ROWLEY

FARLEY ON ROWLEY

On Thursday Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said that he had not gotten over the utterances o…