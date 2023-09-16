The Ministry is advising parents, teachers, and administrators to take precautionary measures, to safeguard staff and students against the effects of high temperatures, in light of a Hot Spell warning issued by the Met Service. However at a press conference today the Minister noted that the country has always been hot, and schools have already implemented mitigation measures.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
St. Lucia Kings handed Guyana Amazon Warriors their first loss in this year's tournament, wh…
There is a crisis with respect to goods coming to and from Tobago via the seabridge. This ha…
Having been successful in her call to members of the House of Representatives to come togeth…
An attempted robbery at a house on Freeman Road in St Augustine ends in death for at least o…
On Thursday Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said that he had not gotten over the utterances o…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Bowl Them Out: 15th September 2023
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 15th September 2023
- Bowl Them Out: 14th September 2023
- Morning Edition: 15th September 2023
- Beyond the Tape: Thursday 14th September 2023
- MISS GRAND INTERNATIONAL TT CONTROVERSY
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 13th September 2023
- PRESIDENT KANGALOO READS TO BEETHAM PRESCHOOLERS
- DEPORTED VENEZUELANS RETURN
- TECH 4 COASTAL RESILIENCE LAUNCH