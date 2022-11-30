Tobago school teacher Tomley Roberts had his appeal in a fraud matter rejected and has been fined $2000.00 or four months hard labour with three months to pay, and compensation of $33,000.00. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
SCHOOL TEACHER CONVICTED
Elizabeth Williams
