School Reopens

As the Ministry of Education welcomes students back to school at the start of the new academic year today, some parents are not happy. Here's why.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Homicide detectives are now investigating the discovery of a man's body found near the compo…
The murder count inched closer to four hundred after a Tacarigua man was shot last night in …
Welcome to the Bowl Them Out Cricket Show where we talk CPL cricket and its round 4 so to sp…
As the Twelfth Parliament is set to begin its Fourth Session on Monday, September 11th, a si…
As the Ministry of Education welcomes students back to school at the start of the new academ…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- MAN'S BODY FOUND NEAR SUPERMARKET
- AROUCA MAN SHOT SIX TIMES
- Morning Edition: 05 September 2023
- Bowl Them Out: 05th September 2023
- TPRC CELEBRATES INDEPENDENCE DAY AT EDDIE HART GROUNDS
- San Fernando Parkade Opens to Public
- $322M FOR SCHOOL REPAIRS; 4 SCHOOLS NOT READY
- Bowl them Out: 8th August 2023
- TALLAWAHS BEAT PATRIOTS
- Morning Edition: 04th September 2023