The St. Andrew's Anglican school in Tobago, will remain closed for another week, due to an infestation of rodents and mold. This was confirmed by TTUTA Tobago officer, Bradon Roberts, who told TV6 that some students and teachers were falling ill. Elizabeth Williams has more on this story.
SCHOOL REMAINS CLOSED
Elizabeth Williams
