In celebration of the United Way 'Day of Caring' , RBC Royal Bank partnered with the Plymouth Anglican Primary School on Sunday, to carry out minor upgrades at the establishment. Staff members of RBC, parents, teachers, even the school's security personnel joined in painting and power washing the premises on Sunday, in conjunction with the Division of Education. Elizabeth Williams has this report.

UNC: Local Government In Limbo

Local Government is now in limbo; that's the view of the United National Congress following the recent Privy Council ruling on the extension of the term of office for councillors and aldermen at Regional Corporations.

School Painted

Diego Martin Interchange Project Update

The Diego Martin Interchange Project is on schedule and within budget . This was the confirmation from Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan who during a site visit on Sunday, said by next weekend, there should be a smooth flow of traffic at the section where works are underway

Woman Murdered In Carenage

A woman who is said to have been well loved by the Carenage community was gunned down at her son's business place in the area on Sunday morning. There is a sense of shock, as those who knew her, remain baffled as to why her life was snuffed out.