The Child Protection Unit is currently investigating three separate reports of children ingesting marijuana, placed in food items.
On Friday, five children from Chaguanas North Secondary had to be rushed to hospital.
That's after eating brownies, a student brought to school for Valentine's Day.
In another incident A student from Couva East Secondary, is said to have bought the item from a vendor outside the school.
All were treated at hospital and discharged.
In the Northern Division, police say two children consumed marijuana in a suck-a-bag.
One child reportedly purchased the item from a man she met on Instagram.
She bought two suck-a-bags for $50, at the Arima Dial.
She then shared it with a friend at Bon Air Secondary.
Both students had to seek medical attention and, were later discharged.