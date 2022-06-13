Former student of the Signal Hill Secondary School, Shevon Persaud is hopeful she receives the necessary financial assistance, to enter The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York, after being accepted. Her mother spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams.

WRIGHTSON ROAD SHOOTING

A man who opened fire on police is dead after a shootout on Wrightson Road.

It happened shortly after nine o'clock Monday morning as traffic flowed.

BLIND WELFARE LOBBIES EMPLOYERS FOR INCLUSION

The Trinidad and Tobago Blind Welfare Association is set to lobby trade unions and employers to mandate provisions for blind and visually-impaired persons. The further push for inclusivity and empowerment comes as the association is commemorating 75 years in existence, representing the interests of this group.

ECONOMIST ON FOOD SHORTAGE AND HIGHER PRICES

Trinidad and Tobago is told to pay close attention to the agricultural agreement with Guyana as the world continues to face food security issues.

Economist Dr. Vaalmikki Arjoon tells the TV6 Morning Edition that had governments past and present heeded advice, the country would be better off today.

ENERGY MATTERS: ELECTRICITY & ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Electric vehicles are no longer the future. They're the now.

However, there is now the question of the future price to charge them at public charging portals such as those now being introduced at fuel stations in this country .

Presently, there is no fee.

We examine that issue in our Energy Matters segment.

FLOODING IN SANGRE GRANDE

Cleanup operations are underway, in parts of the country, after heavy rainfall on Monday.

East Trinidad, in particular Sange Grande, has been hit hard by flooding.

JASON COSTELLOE ON SUCCESS

Commonwealth Games-bound triathlete Jason Costelloe says Saturday's Rainbow Cup was quite challenging despite winning the sprint distance.

And for that reason, he was elated saying the Rainbow Cup was the perfect form of preparation for prestigious event in England this August.