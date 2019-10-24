Scarborough Students Protest

A number of students attached to upper six of the Scarborough Secondary School, engaged in protest action on Thursday, calling for their concerns at the school to be addressed. Classes have been interrupted at the school since last Friday due to electrical problems and today there was no teaching of classes, as teachers were at the Division of Education, seeking a meeting. Elizabeth Williams was at the student's protest action, and has this report.

