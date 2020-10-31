Eight students attached to the Scarborough Secondary School Tobago, received laptops, courtesy a group of past students of the years 1966 to 1971. The simple ceremony took place on the school's compound . Elizabeth Williams was there and she has more in this report.
Scarborough pupils get laptops
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
There is a global rise in COVID-19 cases. The Ministry of Health relayed statistics to support the claim on Saturday. But how does it impact this country?
Three PNM party groups in Tobago are tonight indicating, they will not be supporting the candidate chosen by the party to contest the Scarborough Calder Hall seat in the upcoming THA Elections. The party groups have letters to the PNM Island Council stating their position.
The United National Congress is supporting the call made by Patriotic Energies and Technologies Limited to have its proposal reviewed by the independent evaluation committee which was appointed by Cabinet.
Patriotic Energies and Technologies Limited is still hopeful of closing a deal for the Petrotrin Refinery. Today Ancil Roget a director with the company is calling for the independent evaluation committee set up by cabinet to look at the documents submitted on Thursday in time to beat the October 31 deadline.
Protesters gathered outside the Prime Minister's residence in St Anns earlier today, calling on the Prime Minister to lift lockdown measures, open borders and allow persons the right to breathe freely without the hindrance of a mask...
Eight students attached to the Scarborough Secondary School Tobago, received laptops, courtesy a group of past students of the years 1966 to 1971.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- New Platform Launched For Teachers
- UNC: Where the $97m?
- PNM party groups upset
- UNC Supports Evaluation Call On Refinery Deal
- NAMA Covid19 Is A Farce
- DSS Founder Kerron Clarke Speaks With TV6
- Antigen tests to go on trial run
- Patriotic Energies Remain Positive Over Evaluation
- Tobago Maxi Court Matter
- To open, or not to open?