Scarborough pupils get laptops

Eight students attached to the Scarborough Secondary School Tobago, received laptops, courtesy a group of past students of the years 1966 to 1971. The simple ceremony took place on the school's compound . Elizabeth Williams was there and she has more in this report.

PNM party groups upset

Three PNM party groups in Tobago are tonight indicating, they will not be supporting the candidate chosen by the party to contest the Scarborough Calder Hall seat in the upcoming THA Elections. The party groups have letters to the PNM Island Council stating their position.

UNC Supports Evaluation Call On Refinery Deal

The United National Congress is supporting the call made by Patriotic Energies and Technologies Limited to have its proposal reviewed by the independent evaluation committee which was appointed by Cabinet.

Patriotic Energies Remain Positive Over Evaluation

Patriotic Energies and Technologies Limited is still hopeful of closing a deal for the Petrotrin Refinery. Today Ancil Roget a director with the company is calling for the independent evaluation committee set up by cabinet to look at the documents submitted on Thursday in time to beat the October 31 deadline.

NAMA Covid19 Is A Farce

Protesters gathered outside the Prime Minister's residence in St Anns earlier today, calling on the Prime Minister to lift lockdown measures, open borders and allow persons the right to breathe freely without the hindrance of a mask... 

