The relocation of the Scarborough Market from the temporary facility at Shaw Park to the newly upgraded facility on Milford Road, Scarborough is scheduled to take place from Sunday to Tuesday of next week, but not all vendors are happy. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Opening Of Waterfront Walkover

Opening Of Waterfront Walkover

The commute from the Brian Lara Promenade to the Waterfront is now a lot safer, as pedestrians no longer have to wait on vehicular traffic to come to a standstill before crossing.