SCAFFOLDING erected at the 2022 edition of the Great FETE WEEKEND Tobago, fell following the event, Saturday morning. One woman had to be rescued by patrons. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
SCAFFOLDING FALLS AT GREAT FETE
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
SCAFFOLDING erected at the 2022 edition of the Great FETE WEEKEND Tobago, fell following the…
Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob has begun putting more boots on the ground in hot…
The Emancipation Village opened its doors today, as... we CELEBRATE Emancipation Day on Monday.
A scholar from the University of the West Indies, is making a link between the proliferation…