Totally false, misleading and just wrong - some of the words used by Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj on Wednesday, in describing the claims made by the Opposition Leader, which prompted the 'Fake Oil' scandal. Maharaj said in his entire career as an attorney he has never tried a more ludicrous case, and he's calling on Mrs. Kamla Persad Bissessar to stop the lies, and apologise to his clients, the government and the country almost 4 years after she made the initial allegations. Rynessa Cutting has more.

