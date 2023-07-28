It might be one of the country's newest boroughs, but you won't be able to tell just by driving across the region.
In fact, despite getting parliamentary approval in June, the outgoing Chairman says it will cost millions of dollars they just don't have, to change signage in and around the nine electoral districts of Siparia.
Our reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh sat down with Chairman Denish Sankarsingh to talk about his stewardship.
Here's part two of our look at the Sipaira Borough Corporation, ahead of the August 14th Local Government Election.