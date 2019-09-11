The High court will not rule on whether the marking of the School Based Assessment falls within teacher's job descriptions, Justice Kokaram dismissed the case in the High Court on Wednesday, suggesting that this matter should be heard before a special tribunal. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
SBA Case Dismissed: Special Tribunal Suggested
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
PNM MP Marlene McDonald says that she was offered the title of Senior Counsel during the People's Partnership administration from then Cabinet member Dr. Roodal Moonilal.
A mid-day, mid-week robbery in San Fernando has left one of two bandits dead and the other, possibly injured.
They've got the strength of a bear, and the body of a superhero.
The plan to decentralise Mental Health care in T&T should be completed within the next six months.
