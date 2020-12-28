Who will be the new local government representative for Hindustan / St. Mary's. A by-election is coming up for that district, after the UNC's Michelle Benjamin was elected the MP for Moruga/Tableland, in this year's General Election. Tonight, we learn about a new candidate, who's running as an independent.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Attorneys Donate Tablets

Attorneys Donate Tablets

A group of Attorneys in the Public Defenders department under the Legal Aid Authority is ensuring that no child gets left behind during this pandemic.