Things are not looking good for the Defence Force and Protective Services after a soldier, three members of the Coast Guard and a Prison Officer were arrested for varied offences over the last 24 hours.
Government will be moving to clamp down on food establishments which have been trying to beat the COVID restrictions, by bringing out their staff to prepare meals, which are then put on sale at other locations.
The Ministry of Health has confirmed our first case of vaccine-induced blood condition in T&T, almost two months since the initial roll-out of the Astrazeneca vaccine. Over 60,000 persons have already received the vaccine.