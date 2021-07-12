Effective Saturday July 19th, the Supermarkets Association, in association with the Ministry of Heath, will be moving to widen its vaccination drive to include members of the public. Association President Rajiv Diptee says a mass vaccination site will soon be set up in the Southland, as part of the expanded programme. Rynessa Cutting has more from TV6's Morning Edition.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CRIME WRAP

CRIME WRAP

No bail for a man charged with stealing a police vehicle, a prisons officer is charged with marijuana possession and police seize a rifle, ammunition and drugs in Pleasantville.

WI_Women Win Again

WI_Women Win Again

As the Windies aim to wrap up the T20 series, the Windies women already sealed the One Day International series 3-0 with two games to spare against Pakistan.