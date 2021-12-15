The Supermarket Association says that it will neither be naming supermarkets safe zones nor subscribing to that concept." The Safe Zones concept was initiated by the Government to allow certain businesses that chose to participate in it to be able to only serve patrons vaccinated against Covid- 19. The Association says that "people have a personal responsibility to themselves, their families and to society to protect lives." Juhel Browne reports.
SATT Says Supermarkets Won’t Be Part Of Safe Zones
- Juhel Browne
