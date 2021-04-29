The grocery store seems to have become the new chill-spot for families since the re-introduction of additional COVID restrictions. This, according to President of the Supermarkets Association Rajiv Diptee, who is calling on the public to resist pandemic fatigue, and instead employ sound reason when visiting the grocery store. Rynessa Cutting spoke with Diptee following the Association's meeting with the TTPS on Wednesday.
SATT: Recreational Activity Observed In Groceries
Rynessa Cutting
