The grocery store seems to have become the new chill-spot for families since the re-introduction of additional COVID restrictions. This, according to President of the Supermarkets Association Rajiv Diptee, who is calling on the public to resist pandemic fatigue, and instead employ sound reason when visiting the grocery store. Rynessa Cutting spoke with Diptee following the Association's meeting with the TTPS on Wednesday.

Gyms Take A Hit Again

Well gyms took a hit today as well, with the Prime Minister announcing that they will be closed for a week

Crime Wrap

A Marabella man has been denied bail, after appearing in court, charged with raping an 85-year-old woman.

Homegrown COVID Strain Possible

One medical expert is warning that our own local strain of COVID-19 could become a possibility, the longer the virus runs unchecked in the country, due to low vaccination numbers.