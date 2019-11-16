Secretary General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Satnarayan Maharaj has died. He passed away shortly after midnight on Saturday. A statement issued by the SDMS which said that he died peacefully in his sleep. The Maha Sabha says he will leave a lasting legacy, not only in the country but in the hearts of all who knew him.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CHAMPIONS OF BUSINESS 2019

CHAMPIONS OF BUSINESS 2019

Sometimes in business, It is not about profit, but rather the impact of business in the community and the country at large.

SAT MAHARAJ HAS DIED

SAT MAHARAJ HAS DIED

Secretary General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Satnarayan Maharaj has died. He passed away shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Sat Maharaj has died

Sat Maharaj has died

Champion of some Hindus and Indians in Trinidad and Tobago Satnayaran Maharaj peacefully die…