Santa Rosa Beat Erin FC

Santa Rosa FC picked up from where they left off last season, by winning their opening matches of the Super League. They bear Erin FC 2-1, in their latest match, Friday, at the Arima Velodrome.

When the country heads to the polls for local government elections on December 2nd, some people will be voting in new electoral districts.