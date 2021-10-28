Residents of Santa Flora today voiced frustration over the way Heritage Petroleum company is handling an oil leak which occurred in their community two days ago.
On Thursday morning residents of Agapito Trace told TV6 news that their children are vomiting and some adults are seeking medical assistance as a result of the toxic environment.
As reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us, they claim the company failed to check in for the past couple of days and when they did visit homes, no real solution was offered.