As we continue to delve into the hardships of sanitation workers, we hear firsthand how they feel about their working environment.
These men known as" Garbage collectors" say, that's all people seem to see when they look at them, but they say they ae more than just that, they are people too.
The sanitation workers tell tv6 of days when they have to manually pick up garbage and all the while the pay remains unbearably low and appreciation nowhere in site
Our Reporter Nicole Romany has the details.