Residents of Brooklyn Settlement in Sangre Grande launched a fiery protest last night, upset over a number of COVID-19 cases who are now being quarantined in their community. But their concerns will be met with the force of the law, as the Commissioner says, an investigation has now been launched. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Sangre Grande Residents Upset Over Covid Patients
Rynessa Cutting
