In Approximately six weeks the country will be at the polls for the Local Government Election, hastened by the Privy Council's Ruling which held that extending the terms of local government councillors and aldermen was illegal.
With 14 Corporations up for grabs, we headed to what many an analyst believes is the more contentious of them all, Sangre Grande.
Here, there are eight electoral districts up for grabs and just under 59 thousand electors qualified to vote. Sangre Grande can swing any way and even straight down the middle as history has shown. Cameraman Brandon Benoit and Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine bring you pulse of the people in part one of a three-part feature.