SANGRE GRANDE LGE PT3

It's our final installment of our look at the very marginal Regional Corporation of Sangre Grande. Poor roads and inaccessibility have become the number one challenge of burgesses as they access school and healthcare. Tourism has come to a grinding halt. Cameraman Brandon Benoit and reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine bring you the people's view on the vote.

