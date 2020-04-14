Vendors at the San Fernando Central Market are calling on the Mayor to reconsider recently implemented cleaning measures at the facility. As of last week, they've been mandated to remove their goods on a daily basis to allow for daily washing of their stalls. However, the vendors tell reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh that they are unhappy with this directive, as it is just not feasible or possible in some cases.

Political Scientist Weighs In On Race Card

Politics versus social responsibility? The question has arisen based on a scenario which is playing itself out in public, as the race card continues to be flashed over government's handling of COVID-19 and T&T citizens trapped in Barbados.

PAHO; Together We Can Beat This

Director of the Pan American Health Organization Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, says social distancing is the main tool in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Call

As we continue our focus on COVID-19, Dr Skyler Lewis gives us some tips on the use of Mask in our House Call segment.