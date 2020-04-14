Vendors at the San Fernando Central Market are calling on the Mayor to reconsider recently implemented cleaning measures at the facility. As of last week, they've been mandated to remove their goods on a daily basis to allow for daily washing of their stalls. However, the vendors tell reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh that they are unhappy with this directive, as it is just not feasible or possible in some cases.
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
