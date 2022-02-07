A community left traumatised following a brazen and deadly daylight robbery in South Trinidad by four armed men which left a security officer at Ketan Jewellers on High Street in San Fernando, Andy Alberto Hosein dead, hammered the glass showcases, grabbed the gold, and shot a d killed 33 year-old security officer Andy Alberto Hosein, dead.
The assailants shoved aside shoppers and ran through a passageway to St James Street, into a waiting vehicle.
Monday, President of the San Fernando Business Chamber Kiran Singh says employees of the jewellry store have been affected mentally and psychologically and there is no telling when the business place will reopen.
Nicole M Romany has more.