Not as mobile as she was since her inauguration as the country's 7th President, Christine Kangaloo can't make it around to do the visiting she'd like. She suffered an ankle injury shortly after assuming the post, but luckily today, the visitors came to her and they came in numbers.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Hours of waiting due to cancelled flights between Tobago and Trinidad left many frustrated o…
Former government senator now government minister Foster Cummings, loan transactions at Vent…
Government is weaning off Desalcott. In fact, it's the government's intention that by the ti…
Parents of students of the Belmont Secondary School have opted to keep their children away f…
Children with special needs have not been left behind as the Digice Foundation officially la…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- CLAIMS OF MORE AIRBRIDGE TROUBLE IN TOBAGO
- Morning Edition: 1st May 2023
- CoP Says Tea Party Won't Affect TTPS Resolve
- FOSTER'S FORTUNE PART 1
- WRESTLING IN T&T THEN AND NOW
- Beyond the Tape: Thursday 27th April 2023
- STATE 'WEANING OFF' DESALCOTT
- NICHOLAS PAUL WINS
- BOMB THREAT OR A.I. CONSPIRACY
- MP, I DON'T HOLD THAT VIEW