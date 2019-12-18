Sando Fire Leaves One Person Dead Anselm Gibbs Anselm Gibbs Author email Dec 18, 2019 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tragedy, one week before Christmas. As a fire in San Fernando has left an elderly man dead.But, fire crews were able to rescue a family of four. Anselm Gibbs has our top story. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anselm Gibbs Author email Follow Anselm Gibbs Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 18th December 2019 Police Briefing: Card Skimming Police issue safety tips on ABM use as they say non-nationals are skimming banking machines... Minister Young Rises Above The Battering National Security Minister Stuart Young awoke this morning feeling a bit down... Inside Business The last thing students want to hear about during the Christmas vacation is school work. Sando Fire Leaves One Person Dead Tragedy, one week before Christmas. Cabinet To Discuss Discharge Of 8,500 Weed Cases A decision by the Cabinet could be made sooner than may have been expected regarding a new law that will see thousands of cases for the possession of small amounts of marijuana removed from the court system. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.